Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.