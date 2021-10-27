Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

