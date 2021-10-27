Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of TriNet Group worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $236,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.