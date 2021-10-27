Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 17,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

