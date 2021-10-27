Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 416,635 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 666.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

