Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Strategic Education worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

