Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 16,793 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Popular worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Popular by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

BPOP opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

