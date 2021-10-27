Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 79,634 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,634 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

