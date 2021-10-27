Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,380 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $796,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Shares of RACE opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.29 and a 1-year high of $236.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

