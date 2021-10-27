FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FibroGen by 73.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 343.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $12,272,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 116.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

