Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 6.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $85,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 12,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,178. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

