Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 8,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 4,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 3.33% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

