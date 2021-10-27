Financial Comparison: ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ERYTECH Pharma and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.47%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Aptose Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 19.70 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -0.66 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.12

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats ERYTECH Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

