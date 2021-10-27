Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FISI opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

