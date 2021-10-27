Financial Survey: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dada Nexus 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $4.86, suggesting a potential upside of 215.37%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.98%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Dada Nexus -35.97% -37.94% -28.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.51 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -7.33 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.20 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -11.96

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.