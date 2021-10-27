Finning International (TSE:FTT) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.79

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.79 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 28867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.265156 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

