FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.30 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.08 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 788,633,162 coins and its circulating supply is 361,979,297 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

