Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,200,000 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPARU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

