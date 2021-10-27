Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.