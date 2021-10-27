Fir Tree Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,607 shares during the period. CONX accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONX were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

