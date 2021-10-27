Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIAU. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,075,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,036,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,030,000.

Shares of ORIAU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

