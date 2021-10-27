Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 81,025 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,025 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.3% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,499,000 after purchasing an additional 314,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.