Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $7.99 Million Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 824,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 5.01% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAM. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,377,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,691,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,173,000.

NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

