First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

NYSE:FA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.