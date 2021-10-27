First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,302. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

