First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $102.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $104.27 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Busey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BUSE opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
