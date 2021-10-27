First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report sales of $102.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.67 million to $104.27 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Busey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

