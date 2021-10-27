First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.