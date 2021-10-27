First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,596. The company has a market cap of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

