First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Up 0.7%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.76. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

