First Foundation Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 200,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.