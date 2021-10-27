First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

FGBI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.