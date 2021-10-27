First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 590,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

