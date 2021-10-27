First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

