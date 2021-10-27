First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$52.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

First National Financial stock traded down C$2.77 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.30. 330,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

