First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 22,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

