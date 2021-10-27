First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 25,594 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $169,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $123,976,000.

AON stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $322.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

