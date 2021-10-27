First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $252,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

