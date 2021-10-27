First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,226 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of KLA worth $185,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

