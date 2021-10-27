First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 778,626 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $221,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

