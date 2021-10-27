First Trust Advisors LP Sells 142,612 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Atlassian worth $237,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 943,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 625.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,242 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $30,494,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $433.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

