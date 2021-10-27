First Trust Advisors LP Sells 985,506 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985,506 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $191,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

