First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 96.6% in October

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BICK. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 300.9% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 172,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,469,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of BICK stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

