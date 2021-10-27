First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,009,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

