First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 302,338 shares.The stock last traded at $242.73 and had previously closed at $243.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

