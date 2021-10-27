First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 18th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

