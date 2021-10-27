FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.81. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,879. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

