FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

