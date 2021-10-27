Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.15. 5,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.