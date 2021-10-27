FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.