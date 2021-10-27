Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 24,101 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

